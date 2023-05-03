Priest, scientist on trial in Germany over climate protest

BERLIN (AP) — A Jesuit priest and a scientist are appearing before a court in Munich charged with coercion in connection with a climate protest last year. The Rev. Joerg Alt and Cornelia Huth, a biologist and member of the group Scientist Rebellion, blocked a road in the south German city on Oct. 28. Numerous similar protests have taken place across Germany and other countries recently as climate activists try to draw attention to the urgency of tackling global warming. The public and political response to such road blockades has been mixed. While some German mayors have said they support the protesters’ cause, if not their means, activists have also faced violence from enraged motorists and calls for tough punishment from conservative politicians.

