`Insufficient support’ blamed for courthouse floor collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency says there was “insufficient support” beneath part of an upper floor that collapsed during renovations on the historic federal courthouse in Savannah, Georgia. Three construction workers were injured last month when a section of the 124-year-old courthouse’s third floor gave out, causing them to fall to the floor below. The U.S. General Services Administration said in a statement Tuesday that an initial evaluation indicates the collapse wasn’t caused by structural problems with the building in Savannah’s downtown historic district. The courthouse has been undergoing renovations for more than a year. A statement from general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie says the workers who got hurt are expected to make full recoveries.

