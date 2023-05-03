Ex-UN food chief returns to South Carolina roots for speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the first time in 25 years, former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley stood before lawmakers in his home state and gave a speech. His wasn’t a look back at old times but a talk about his second career — combatting world hunger. As chief of the U.N. World Food Program until recently, Beasley was instrumental in securing a Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for that organization, which is credited with saving millions of people around the world from starvation. Beasley led the program for six years. He was appointed by Donald Trump and continued under President Joe Biden until last month.

