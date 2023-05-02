UN chief urges all nations to stop targeting media and truth

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning on the eve of World Press Freedom Day that the media is under attack in every corner of the world where “truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the world to speak with one voice to stop the targeting of truth and “truth tellers.” He called the 50% increase in the killing of media workers in 2022 “unbelievable,” stressing that freedom of the press “is the foundation of democracy and justice.” Guterres made the remarks Tuesday during the U.N. commemoration of World Press Freedom Day’s 30th anniversary.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.