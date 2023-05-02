State senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state senator is getting social media attention after casting what should have been a routine vote at a legislative commission hearing. Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can be seen voting shirtless while in bed during a Zoom meeting of the Legislative Audit Commission on Monday. A School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character is on the wall behind his head. Immediately after the vote, Bahr turned the camera off and left a black screen showing only his name. A GOP Senate spokeswoman told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that Bahr, who had worked until 4:45 a.m. Monday, would not comment on the video.

