Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede

Officials say an investigation found no basis for criminal charges following a deadly stampede that killed three people at a rap concert in Rochester, New York. A police report released Tuesday described the chaos that erupted at the rapper GloRilla’s March show. The report says a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits at the Rochester Main Street Armory encountered hundreds of people who were trying to get inside the venue. The report says that the “traffic jam” likely contributed to the stampede. Police say concertgoers described hearing gunfire, but that no evidence of gunshots or other criminal activity was found.

