North Carolina Republicans unveil new abortion restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders say there is agreement within their chambers on backing a measure that would prohibit abortion in nearly all cases after roughly the first trimester of pregnancy. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger announced the consensus late Tuesday. North Carolina law currently bans nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The measure would reduce it to 12 weeks, with new but limited exceptions in cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormality. The final votes will occur later this week. Republicans now hold veto-proof majorities in both General Assembly chambers. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is a strong abortion-rights supporter.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

