Kenyan pastors appear in court over deaths of parishioners

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two pastors based in coastal Kenya have appeared in court over the deaths of more than 100 of their congregants. Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who was arrested over links to cultism, was released and then rearrested on Tuesday. He will appear in court again on Friday, when an application to detain him for a further 30 days pending terrorism charges will be heard. Mackenzie was first arrested two weeks ago for asking his followers to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus. Another pastor, Ezekiel Odero, who was arrested last week, will remain in custody until Friday.

