Judge mulls whether voting machine case should go to trial
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Critics of Georgia’s voting machines say they are unconstitutional and should be scrapped in favor of hand-marked paper ballots. State election officials dismiss their concerns as unfounded and argue that the state’s voting system is safe and secure. The arguments are at the center of a long-running lawsuit challenging the Dominion Voting Systems election equipment that has been used throughout Georgia since 2020. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg held a hearing Tuesday on a motion by lawyers for state officials arguing she should decide the case in their favor without going to trial. Lawyers for the activists say there are disagreements on the facts in the case and that the merits of the arguments need to be fully explored at trial.