Guatemala journalist goes on trial in money laundering case

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The president of a Guatemalan investigative newspaper has gone on trial on money laundering charges in a case media observers are criticizing as politically motivated. José Rubén Zamora, 66, arriving at the court in handcuffs, told reporters Tuesday he was a “political prisoner” and expected to be convicted because he had no confidence in the court. Zamora, leader of El Periodico newspaper, is an award winner whose work has been recognized internationally. He has been held in jail since his arrest last year. Prosecutors accuse him of money laundering related to a deposit of about $30,000 he asked someone else to make for him.

