GOP’s Youngkin says no to presidential campaign — for now
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Asked anew whether he’s going to be campaigning for president this year, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said no. But exactly what was he saying no to on Monday? That remains unclear. The Republican governor has long redirected questions about a presidential campaign, focusing instead on Virginia’s 2023 legislative elections, when all 140 legislative seats will be on the ballot. Dave Rexrode, chairman of Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee, sysd Youngkin’s latest remarks are no different.