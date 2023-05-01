Reduced charge for man who ran over North Dakota teen

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — Court documents show a North Dakota man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old has had his charges reduced from murder to manslaughter. The new charge was filed Monday. Shannon Brandt, 42, of Glenfield, North Dakota, initially said he hit and killed Cayler Ellingson in McHenry, about 150 miles northeast of Bismarck, after a political argument in September 2022. He said Ellingson was a Republican extremist. But investigators have said there is no evidence to support Brandt’s claim. Brandt was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide but the charge was later upgraded to felony murder. He has also been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

