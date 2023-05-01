Bomb attack in Bulgaria targets chief prosecutor’s car

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor has escaped unharmed as a bomb exploded on a motorway near the capital, Sofia, while his motorcade drove past on Monday, government officials said. “The chief prosecutor and his family were the target of a terrorist act,” the head of the National Investigation Service, Borislav Sarafov, told reporters. He added that the incident was not an attempt at intimidation but assassination, and it was only by chance that no one was hurt. The force of the blast was equivalent to no less than 3 kilograms of TNT, according to initial expert estimates.

