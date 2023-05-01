AP sources: Biden to allow Afghans to stay longer in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will continue to allow tens of thousands of Afghans who fled Taliban control more than two years ago to stay and work in the U.S. That is according to two White House officials familiar with the plan, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss details that haven’t been released. The Department of Homeland Security’s decision — expected to be officially announced later this week — comes as congressional efforts to resolve the immigration status of Afghans who worked alongside U.S. soldiers in America’s longest war have stalled.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.