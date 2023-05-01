AP sources: Biden to allow Afghans to stay longer in US
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will continue to allow tens of thousands of Afghans who fled Taliban control more than two years ago to stay and work in the U.S. That is according to two White House officials familiar with the plan, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss details that haven’t been released. The Department of Homeland Security’s decision — expected to be officially announced later this week — comes as congressional efforts to resolve the immigration status of Afghans who worked alongside U.S. soldiers in America’s longest war have stalled.