Alibaba’s Jack Ma turns up in Japan as college professor

TOKYO (AP) — Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma will be a visiting professor at Tokyo College, a research institute run by the prestigious University of Tokyo. The university said Monday that Ma will research sustainable agriculture and food production. It said Ma, who heads his own Jack Ma Foundation, a philanthropic organization, will “share his rich experience and pioneering knowledge on entrepreneurship, corporate management and innovation” with students and faculty. Ma stepped down as chairman of Alibaba in 2019. He kept a low profile during a recent crackdown on Chinese technology companies and traveled overseas before returning to China recently. The university said the Tokyo College appointment began Monday and runs through the end of October.

