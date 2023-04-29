Counselor and inmate stabbed at private prison in Indiana

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A female mental health counselor and a male inmate have been stabbed by another inmate during an attack at a private prison in eastern Indiana. State police say the counselor was conducting a group session around 9:40 a.m. Friday with eight male inmates at the New Castle Correctional Facility when one of the inmates began stabbing her neck and throat area with a pointed metal object. As other inmates tried to stop the attack, one was stabbed in the chest. State police say the wounds suffered by the counselor and the inmate were not considered life threatening. The cause of the attack was not immediately known. The prison is about 48 miles east of Indianapolis.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.