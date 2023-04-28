Recent U.S. military helicopter crashes in training missions
By The Associated Press
There have been three U.S. military helicopter crashes and a rollover recorded so far this year, in Alabama, Kentucky, and Alaska. Military officials are still investigating the causes of the crashes, which involved Black Hawk or Apache helicopters. A total of 14 soldiers have died and three have been injured, all in training missions. Separately, a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report of Army and Air National accidents from fiscal years 2012 and 2021 made eight recommendations, including improvements in risk analysis pilot training.