Recent U.S. military helicopter crashes in training missions

There have been three U.S. military helicopter crashes and a rollover recorded so far this year, in Alabama, Kentucky, and Alaska. Military officials are still investigating the causes of the crashes, which involved Black Hawk or Apache helicopters. A total of 14 soldiers have died and three have been injured, all in training missions. Separately, a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report of Army and Air National accidents from fiscal years 2012 and 2021 made eight recommendations, including improvements in risk analysis pilot training.

By The Associated Press

