Agency clarifies frack waste ban in Delaware River watershed

An environmental group that accused regulators of weakening a ban on the dumping of fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed has dropped its federal lawsuit. Damascus Citizens for Sustainability says its most pressing concerns have been addressed. The group sued the Delaware River Basin Commission in January. That was about a month after regulators voted to ban the disposal of drilling wastewater in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. The group’s lawsuit argued a loophole could have allowed drillers to dispose of contaminated fracking wastewater from certain kinds of gas wells. The regulatory agency denied it but agreed to clarify the policy.

