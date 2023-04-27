US to open foreign centers in bid to stop migration surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will open migration centers in Guatemala and Colombia for asylum seekers heading to the U.S.-Mexico border in a bid to slow what’s expected to be a surge of migrants seeking to cross the border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions end. The news came from U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity Thursday to discuss details about the administration’s plans. The pandemic-era restrictions end May 11. But it is unclear whether the processing centers and other measures, including expedited processing for asylum seekers and crackdowns on human smuggling networks, will do much to slow the tide of migrants fleeing from countries marred by political and economic strife.

By REBECCA SANTANA and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.