Nebraska 6-week abortion ban fails to advance in Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An effort to advance a bill that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, generally around the sixth week of pregnancy, fell one vote short Thursday of breaking a filibuster in the Nebraska Legislature. That means the bill is unlikely to move forward this year. It was the second straight year that an effort to restrict abortion access in the state failed. Nebraska currently bans abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy, a law that has been in place since 2010.

