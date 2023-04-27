Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the number of reported sexual assaults across the military inched up about 1% last year, as a sharp decline in Army numbers offset increases in the other three services. The small overall uptick is significantly less than the 13% jump the Pentagon saw in 2021. It’s overshadowed by the fact the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps had more reports last year than the previous year. Congress has pressured the military to reduce sexual assaults. Defense officials say increased reporting shows more troops are willing to come forward. The acting director of the Pentagon’s sexual assault prevention and response office says personnel are being hired for a new “prevention workforce.”