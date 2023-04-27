Man convicted, sentenced to life for 1999 slayings

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A jury says a man convicted of the 1999 slaying of two teenage girls should spend the rest of his life in prison. Jurors on Wednesday convicted Coley McCraney of capital murder for the deaths of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. News outlets report the panel decided Thursday that McCraney should receive the life sentence without the possibility of parole. Hawlett and Beasley, both 17, disappeared after setting off for a party in southeastern Alabama on July 31, 1999. Their bodies were found the next day in the trunk of Beasley’s black Mazda.

