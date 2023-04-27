‘Little hero:’ Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A seventh-grader in suburban Detroit is being hailed as a hero. Dillon Reeves grabbed the steering wheel on his school bus and hit the brakes after the driver passed out Wednesday. Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois is calling it an “extraordinary act of courage.” Bus video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and informing the transportation office that she needs to pull over. Seconds later, Dillon jumped into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel. Dillon then yelled to other kids on the bus to call 911. Steve Reeves says his son is a “little hero.”

