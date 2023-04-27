Lawyer says Prince Harry’s words undermine phone hack case

LONDON (AP) — An attorney for The Sun tabloid has used Prince Harry’s own words to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out. Attorney Anthony Hudson said Thursday that emails from the Duke of Sussex to a royal family spokesperson indicated he was aware of allegations against the publisher and could have brought a lawsuit before a deadline expired. A lawyer for Harry and actor Hugh Grant argued that the timeline for filing the suit should be extended because executives at News Group Newspapers concealed evidence of spying by The Sun. A High Court judge said he would rule later.

