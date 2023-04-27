King’s Champion, orb-bearer: Palace unveils coronation roles

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has announced more than two dozen ceremonial roles at King Charles III’s coronation as organizers seek to ground the event in tradition while also ensuring that it reflects modern Britain. They include Francis Dymoke, a 67-year-old farmer from eastern England who will be the King’s Champion, like his ancestors have been since 1066. Other roles announced Thursday include those who will carry the king’s regalia — including the crown, scepters, orb, swords and spurs — to the altar. Some of the jobs went to those with historic claims, like Dymoke. Others will be carried out by senior military officers, bishops and politicians, or even relatively unknown individuals.

