Iran urges Lebanese sides to reach agreement over president

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says Tehran wants Lebanon’s rivals to reach an agreement to elect a new president in the crisis-hit country that has been without a head of state October. Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments Tuesday during his first visit to Lebanon since Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement in China last month to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tension that had major effects on Lebanon. Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister said he is optimistic that every regional agreement between regional countries is good for Lebanon.

