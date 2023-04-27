Intelligence chief: Russian spy ring had ‘source’ in France

LE PECQ, France (AP) — The French chief of counterintelligence has given new details about a Russian spy ring broken up last year by France. The director of the DGSI security agency said the six Russian intelligence agents were caught red-handed interacting with a source on French soil. He was speaking to a French parliamentary enquiry that is examining foreign efforts to influence or corrupt French political parties, leaders and opinion-makers. His testimony was delivered behind closed doors in February. The website of the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, published his comments this week. He said unmasking the Russian agents had been “one of the most significant counter-intelligence” coups for his agency in decades.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.