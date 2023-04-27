Illinois man gets 40-year sentence for killing teenage boy

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a 14-year-old boy and dumping his body in a roadside ditch. A judge sentenced 57-year-old Daryl Vandyke on Wednesday after the Champaign man admitted that he used an ax or other sharp-edged garden tool to kill Steven Butler III, in July 2021. Butler’s body was found by two cyclists in a roadside ditch east of Urbana, one day after he was slain. WCCU-TV reports Vandyke pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree murder. The News-Gazette of Champaign reports that in exchange, several other first-degree murder counts and other charges were dismissed.

