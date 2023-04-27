Fed’s review of role in Silicon Valley Bank collapse due out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is scheduled Friday to release a highly-anticipated review of its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank, the go-to bank for venture capital firms and technology start-ups that failed spectacularly in March, setting off a crisis of confidence for the banking industry. The review, due to be released at 11 a.m. eastern, is expected to examine how regulators may have missed warning signs in Silicon Valley Bank’s business and whether they could have been addressed before the bank failed. Further the report is expected to look at what regulators could do better to prevent a similar bank failure in the future.

