7 killed in fire on passenger train in southern Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say seven people were killed when a passenger train caught fire in southern Pakistan. Railways official Mohsn Sial said the cause of the blaze north of Karachi remained unclear Thursday. TV footage showed several badly burned cars on the train, which was on its way to the eastern city of Lahore from Karachi Wednesday when a car caught fire. Local media reported that the flames roared through the train, engulfing several cars. In Pakistan, poor passengers often bring their own small gas stoves on the trains to cook their meals, despite rules against doing so. Safety regulations are often ignored in overcrowded trains. Train accidents in Pakistan are often the result of poor railway infrastructure and official negligence.

