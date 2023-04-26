Slovenia: Bear lightly injures dog walker, amid cull debate

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian authorities say a bear has attacked and bitten a man walking his dog in a village south of the capital Ljubljana. The man suffered a minor injury to the leg in the attack around 7.30 on Wednesday morning in Želimlje, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Ljubljana. Municipal authorities say the bear went back into the forest where logging is currently taking place. Slovenia is an Alpine country covered in forests. Slovenia has been engulfed in a debate over the need for an organized culling of bears, amid demands that their population be lowered from the current 1,100 to around 800.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.