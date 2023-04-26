Slovenia: Bear lightly injures dog walker, amid cull debate
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian authorities say a bear has attacked and bitten a man walking his dog in a village south of the capital Ljubljana. The man suffered a minor injury to the leg in the attack around 7.30 on Wednesday morning in Želimlje, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Ljubljana. Municipal authorities say the bear went back into the forest where logging is currently taking place. Slovenia is an Alpine country covered in forests. Slovenia has been engulfed in a debate over the need for an organized culling of bears, amid demands that their population be lowered from the current 1,100 to around 800.