Official says Maoist rebels kill 11 in central India attack

NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says Maoist insurgents have detonated an explosive device in a forested area of central India, killing 10 policemen and their driver. The state’s health minister, T.S. Singh Deo, says the insurgents targeted the policemen who were trying to set up camps as part of a campaign to clear the area of rebels. Details were not immediately available. The Maoist rebels claim inspiration from Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. They have been fighting India’s government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers and poor people. The rebels are active in several parts of India.

