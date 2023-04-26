Minneapolis NAACP sues city over police spying allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis NAACP is suing the city of Minneapolis over allegations that police officers used phony social media accounts to spy on activists without a legitimate public safety purpose. The lawsuit, filed in federal court Wednesday, alleges that the Minneapolis Police Department discriminated against the NAACP and violated its members’ constitutional rights when it singled out the organization for surveillance “on the basis of race.” City officials have denied the allegations of social media abuse since they first appeared in a scathing state human rights department report last year. Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero has stood by the allegations.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.