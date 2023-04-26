Infinite banking has TikTok buzzing, but is it for you?

The “infinite banking” movement is trending on TikTok as a way to create wealth. It sounds simple: Use your cash value life insurance policy to take out low-interest loans and finance large purchases like college tuition and home renovations. But this strategy is best suited to individuals with high net worth who have a high risk tolerance to match. The first steps to building wealth are paying off debt, saving three months’ worth of living expenses in an emergency fund and making the most of tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.