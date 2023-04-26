Camera surfaces 15 years after journalist killed in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — A video camera dropped by a Japanese journalist who was shot to death while filming a street protest in Myanmar has reemerged 15 years later. The images he filmed were still in the camera and were shown Wednesday at a ceremony in Bangkok. Kenji Nagai was recording a demonstration that was part of the peaceful anti-military uprising known as the Saffron Revolution when he was shot. He was one of about 10 people killed that day. His images showed protesters and monks in the street close to Yangon’s ancient Sule Pagoda, singing and chanting, with police blocking their way. Trucks full of soldiers then arrived. Nagai’s sister said she hoped an analysis of the tape would disprove the authorities’ claim that he wasn’t deliberately targeted.

