Australia lifts minimum wage for skilled migrant workers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia will end a decade-old freeze on the minimum wage for skilled migrant workers as part of an overhaul of what the government describes as a broken migration system. It says the current system fosters exploitation and favors attracting low-paid employees over filling critical skill shortages. Australia has long had a high immigration rate, but the migrant workforce has become increasingly temporary. The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold had been frozen by a previous government at $35,600 a year since 2013. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said Thursday a new threshold of $46,300 would apply from July 1. She says all temporary skilled workers in Australia will be given clearer pathways to permanent residency by the end of the year.

