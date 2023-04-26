Ants march, whales swoop in Museum of Natural History update

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Museum of Natural History in New York will soon open its massive new building, complete with live insects and swooping architecture. The Gilder Center has been almost a decade in the making and will open to the public next Thursday. The building features a new insect exhibition, where half a million leafcutter ants march over visitors’ heads. There’s also an immersive experience highlighting how life on Earth is connected and an indoor garden with hundreds of butterflies and moths. Museum leaders say the center is meant to highlight the scientific process by showing off many objects in the museum’s collections.

