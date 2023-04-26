Abortion-ban ordinances gain ground in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A small town near Albuquerque in New Mexico has adopted an ordinance that prohibits distribution of abortion medication or supplies by mail. The ordinance won approval Wednesday by a 4-1 vote of the town commission in Edgewood. It extends a wave of local government restrictions on abortion. Five other communities in eastern New Mexico have adopted similar ordinances aimed at restricting abortion access. The ordinances have been blocked by the New Mexico Supreme Court while it considers a challenge by the state’s Democratic attorney general. State abortion laws in New Mexico are among the most liberal in the country.

