Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia’s war in Ukraine. The government hopes to bring state, military, and private sector developers working on defense issues together into a tech cluster that would give Ukraine a battlefield advantage. Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation said ahead of Wednesday’s official announcement that the government has earmarked more than 100 million hryvnias (about $2.7 million) to fund promising projects. The minister says Ukraine and Russia are about on par right now in their ability to employ drones but that Ukraine must strive for technological superiority.

