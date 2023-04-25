North Dakota’s latest try at abortion ban could face lawsuit

With the enforcement of one abortion ban held up by the courts, North Dakota lawmakers are trying a different version. The new one, signed into law this week, includes exceptions for rape and incest — but only if the abortions are obtained in the first six weeks of pregnancy. An advocacy group is considering suing. The state joins a handful that have passed new abortion bans this year — and several that have tweaked their abortion policy as the landscape continues to shift in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling.

By TRISHA AHMED and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

