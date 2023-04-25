Melissa McCarthy fronts People magazine’s ‘Beautiful Issue’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Melissa McCarthy is on the cover of this year’s People magazine “Beautiful Issue.” The “Bridesmaids” star calls being on the cover “felt like it was saying something really lovely” to her 20-year-old self and hopefully others, too. People unveiled the cover Tuesday ahead of the magazine’s release on Friday. The 52-year-old actor, who stars as Ursula the sea witch in Disney’s upcoming “Little Mermaid” live action version, recounts how it took her until her 30s to feel comfortable with her appearance. She credits husband and producing Ben Falcone for helping her get there, and tells People she wants to help other people learn how to get similar peace of mind.

