‘Joint’ venture: Ben from Ben & Jerry’s starts pot nonprofit

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s has gone from ice cream to marijuana with a social mission. Ben Cohen has started Ben’s Best Blnz, a nonprofit cannabis line with the stated mission of helping to right the wrongs of the war on drugs. The company says on its website that 80% of its profits will go to grants for Black cannabis entrepreneurs. The rest will be equally divided between the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and the national Last Prisoner Project, which is working to free people incarcerated for cannabis offenses.

