Fighter or optimist? Iowa Republicans eye Trump alternatives

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Many loyal Republicans in the state that kicks off the presidential nominating season insist they’re open to White House hopefuls other than Donald Trump. They’re less certain, however, about what they’re looking for in an alternative. Should a potential successor to Trump be just as pugnacious as the former president, but without the constant turmoil? Should they be a next generation unifier with an upbeat message that unites a deeply divided country? These questions hung over the first marquee event of the 2024 Iowa campaign this past weekend, as nearly 1,000 GOP activists, party officials, volunteers and Christian conservatives crowded the floor of a suburban Des Moines event center for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual spring fundraiser.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

