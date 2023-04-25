Farmers rally over first lady’s comments on banning dog meat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of dog farmers in South Korea are rallying to criticize the country’s first lady over her reported comments supporting a possible ban on dog meat consumption. Eating dog is a centuries-old Korean practice. But there have been growing calls for outlawing it in South Korea. About 50 dog farmers gathered Tuesday near the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol to protest the recent remarks of his wife, Kim Keon Hee, made during a private luncheon with animal rights activists. Kim and Yoon are known as pet lovers. They raise six dogs and five cats.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.