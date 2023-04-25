EU nations seek to end Ukraine farm import standoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is looking for a way to satisfy the concerns of member nations facing a destabilizing glut of Ukrainian farm exports. The 27-nation EU lifted agricultural import restrictions last year to help Ukraine get its vast grain supplies to world markets amid a Russian blockade. Eastern European nations like Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia have since reported being flooded with Ukrainian products. To protect their farmers, the countries banned Ukrainian farm imports from their markets. The moves went against the principle that the EU sets trade policy for all 27 nations and could give the impression that the bloc is fighting internally instead of facing Russia jointly. EU agriculture ministers are meeting Tuesday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.