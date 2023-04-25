Editor, Pulitzer administrator Mike Pride dead at 76

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Mike Pride, who cultivated excellence in journalism as a New Hampshire newspaper editor and later rewarded it as administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, has died. He was 76. Pride, who died Monday in Florida from complications of a blood disorder, was the only person to serve as a juror, board member, board co-chair and administrator for the Pulitzers. He also spent 25 years as editor of the Concord Monitor, which attracted national attention for ambitious projects and aggressive coverage of not just local issues and but the national politicians who showed up every four years for New Hampshire’s presidential primary.

