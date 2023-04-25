CNN’s Harlow, Collins pay tribute to fired colleague Lemon
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins paid a brief tribute on Tuesday to fired colleague Don Lemon at the opening of “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday. Lemon was fired after Monday’s show, following a series of missteps that included saying Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her prime. Harlow, Collins and Lemon were teamed up on the revamped morning show starting last November, and it has yet to make a strong showing in the ratings. Collins said that “we wish him the best.” After discussing the subject for about a minute, they moved on to the news.