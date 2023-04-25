CNN’s Harlow, Collins pay tribute to fired colleague Lemon

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins paid a brief tribute on Tuesday to fired colleague Don Lemon at the opening of “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday. Lemon was fired after Monday’s show, following a series of missteps that included saying Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her prime. Harlow, Collins and Lemon were teamed up on the revamped morning show starting last November, and it has yet to make a strong showing in the ratings. Collins said that “we wish him the best.” After discussing the subject for about a minute, they moved on to the news.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.