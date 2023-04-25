Chicago-area prosecutor Kim Foxx won’t seek third term

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago area’s top prosecutor will not seek reelection after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett. Kim Foxx announced Tuesday that she will not seek a third term as Cook County state’s attorney next year, telling a City Club of Chicago meeting that she will leave in November 2024 “with my head held high.” Foxx first ran for the office in 2016, a race dominated by questions about a Chicago police officer’s killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald.

