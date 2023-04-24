US helping from afar as Americans flee fighting in Sudan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. is trying to help thousands of Americans left behind in Sudan escape fighting in the east African nation. That’s after the U.S. Embassy evacuated all of its diplomatic personnel over the weekend and shut down. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is defending the U.S. decision not to keep U.S. forces or diplomats on the ground to help its citizens evacuate, as several other foreign nations were doing Monday. Instead, Sullivan told reporters, the U.S. was now trying to remotely assist Americans trying to flee the country by road. Fighting between two rival commanders in the east African country is in its second week, and has killed hundreds.

By ZEKE MILLER, AAMER MADHANI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

