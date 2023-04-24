Fatal beating of psychiatrist in Italy sparks reforms outcry

ROME (AP) — The fatal beating of a hospital psychiatrist, allegedly by a former patient, has sparked calls in Italy to improve mental health care. Police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old Italian man for investigation in the attack on Dr. Barbara Capovani. The psychiatrist was beaten repeatedly with a metal bar on the head Friday when she left work at a hospital in Pisa, northern Italy. On Sunday, doctors at the same hospital declared her brain-dead. Investigators say her attacker was a former patient who later insulted her on social media. Citing her slaying, Italy’s health minister on Monday called a huddle to reform mental health care.

